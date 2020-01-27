Property owners suing city of Rock Hill over annexation

A legal battle is brewing just a stone's throw away from the Panthers' new practice facility with a local business suing the city of Rock Hill.



Rock Hill Industrial Park is an area of almost 80 acres located near the site of the new Panthers practice facility along Nations Ford Road.



The property owners allege the city coursed them to sign an annexation agreement by threatening to terminate their water and sewer service.

Now they're legally challenging the city's attempt to annex their properties, which are currently part of York county.

The lawsuit says the business owners are demanding a jury trial and are asking for a permanent injunction that prohibits the city from terminating their water service, and declare that annexation ordinance null and void.



Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys previously said the city has grown and the business park has been getting the benefit of city services, but they haven't been paying for them because they're not annexed.

FOX 46 will bring you updates on this developing story.