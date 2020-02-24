Protest expected Monday on banning circus shows in Charlotte

Changes could be coming to circus shows in the Queen City. The Charlotte City Council plans to host a public forum meeting Monday night that will allow people to voice their opinion about the situation.

This comes after council members voted to draft an ordinance that could potentially ban the use of instruments that could hurt circus animals.

Last October, a number of protesters demonstrated during the Garden Brothers Circus that was held in east Charlotte. Protesters accused the circus of abusing their animals.

Charlotte City Council is expected to approve an amendment to the animals' ordinance during Monday's meeting. The measure could ban the use of bullhooks, electric prods, and whips on circus animals.

Meantime, a list of speakers will be a part of Monday's protest, including a former Elephant Groom who worked for the circus. He'll be there to explain how it's not possible to train wild animals to do tricks without abusing them.

Animal activists say the move is a start, but many still want to keep the circus out of Charlotte completely.