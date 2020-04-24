Protest to fully reopen South Carolina planned for Friday

As South Carolina starts to loosen its restrictions, some argue they haven’t gone far enough. The group, Drive to Thrive SC, has planned a protest tomorrow at the State House in Columbia demanding the state completely reopen.

“Our focus is just on business, on trying to keep our economy living. It’s on life support right now, but we can’t go much longer, without some serious harm we aren’t sure we’ll be able to come back from,” said rally organizer Tom Trammell.

Trammell, a hearing aid practitioner, has been furloughed from his job in Greenville, South Carolina because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trammell helped start Drive to Thrive, which is aimed at reopening all businesses and following safety guidelines to get everyone in the state back to work.

“The sandwich shop I’ve been going to for 20 years closed their doors and said, ‘We probably won’t reopen.”

Drive to Thrive is holding a rally Friday at the South Carolina State House.

Organizers plan to drive around the State House in Columbia and the Governor’s Mansion with their lights on. They say they don’t plan to get out of their cars because they want to follow governor’s orders, but they want to let him know that they believe it’s time to fully reopen South Carolina.

Some businesses in South Carolina have been allowed to reopen, but not all. Hair and nail salons are still closed, and restaurants are not open for dine-in services.

Congressman William Timmons from the Upstate says it’s important to strike a balance.

“We’ve got to reopen, but we’ve got to do it in a way that saves lives and protects lives, but everybody says the cure can’t be worse than the disease, and we’re getting to a point where I think that’s the case,” said Rep. Timmons.

A group from Rock Hill plans to attend Friday’s rally at the State House.