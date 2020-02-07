Protesters, supporters shoulder-to-shoulder on sidewalks as Trump's speaks at CPCC

Not everyone was looking forward to President Donald Trump’s visit today and they were not afraid to stand out in the cold to make it known.

President Trump spoke for about an hour, but those for and against him stood outside for more than three hours in some cases, with many wanting to get their message across as his motorcade drove by.

"We love our President and we want to show him we still support him after the Democrats tried to impeach him,” one supporter told FOX 46.

The two opposing groups were standing shoulder to shoulder along North Kings Drive.

"I am here to support the Constitution. I feel like what has happened in the last week, it shows our nation is under fire. We don't know what's going to happen in the future,” a protestor said.

Those who were against the President’s visit say they want to see more efforts for inclusion from the administration.

"I stand in solidarity with my son who is a gay male and with him and the LGBTQ community and Donald Trump has continually trampled on their rights,” said another.

Many of those standing along the street today plan to head to the polls in just a few short months.

"I love this great country. My dad fought in the Marine Corp. It’s time we all pause and say enough is enough."

Who they plan to punch their ticket for and the future of our country, remains mismatched.

"Employment has risen so much. He's gotten more done in this country in 4 years than Obama ever did."

Supporters said they were proud to have Trump in the Queen City.

"There are so many people putting him down. Fake news and everything. We are here to show we love him and always have his back."

Other than a few shouting matches from time to time, there were no major issues between the two groups out here today.