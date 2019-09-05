PTSD service dog 'Rhum' missing in Waxhaw, family says

article

A Waxhaw family is seeking the public's help in locating a PTSD service dog named 'Rhum' who was last seen Tuesday, Sept. 3 on Hickory Nut Court.

The missing 2-year-old rottweiler is black and mahogany in color and weighs 95 pounds.

Family says she is a friendly therapy dog, up-to-date on her shots, and is known to jump when excited.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-325-3877 or 864-373-8141.

Rhum also has a microchip. The company, Home Again, can be contacted at 1-888-466-3242.