Public Health Director: 1 death, 40 hospitalized from vaping in North Carolina

One person has died and 40 people have been hospitalized across the State of North Carolina from e-cigarette use, also known as vaping, according to Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris. Two cases have been confirmed in Mecklenburg County.

Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina said the state's first vaping death occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 25 but spokesman Doug Allred couldn’t provide any additional details on the person.

Last week, Cone Health confirmed it had treated at least six patients with a severe lung illness associated with electronic-cigarette use.

Dr. Murali Ramaswamy, director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program for LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health, said that in nearly all of the cases, patients told doctors they had used THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s mind-altering effects, in the vaping devices.

Mecklenburg County said they're participating in a multi-state investigation of severe lung illness associated with e-cigarette use.