Public health emergency declared in Florida after 2 people test 'presumptively positive' for coronavirus

Two cases of the coronavirus are now in Florida.

In a document from the Office of the Governor, it says one person in Hillsborough County and one person in Manatee County tested "presumptively positive" for coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The cases are still pending confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta. The two are quarantined for the time being and the Florida Department of Health is monitoring every person who has come into contact with these two patients.

The first patient is said to be a Manatee County resident without a travel history to countries where there has been a coronavirus outbreak but who sought health care after showing symptoms. The other patient is a Hillsborough County resident with a history of travel to Italy. Both patients will continue to be isolated until cleared by public health officials.

Officials added that they are in contact with all persons who may have been in close contact with either patient. They are monitoring them for any COVID-19 symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The document says Gov. Ron DeSantis' office is declaring "a public health emergency in the State of Florida."

Governor DeSantis tweeted on Sunday that he will be in Tampa and Miami on Monday to speak with the surgeon general and other officials to discuss the state's continued response to the coronavirus.

State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees said in a statement that "this is the scenario that we prepare for every day in public health. The department is moving forward with the appropriate plans and we are working directly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

Health officials believe that the overall immediate threat to the public is low but that everyone should take proactive measures to prevent the spread of germs.

Senator Marco Rubio also released a statement on the presumptive coronavirus cases in Florida. He said that "the health and safety of every Floridian, especially the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, remain my highest priority. I will continue to work with the Trump Administration and Governor DeSantis to ensure our State has the resources and information it needs."

