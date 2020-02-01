Puppy whose owner got DWI, left her in trash can gets new home

A little puppy is sleeping in a new home just days after being found in a trash can. The man accused of putting her in there is facing charges.

One look at Carli's face and you'd probably fall in love with the four-month-old puppy, too. Up until a few days ago, she was known as Daisy Mae and was with a different owner.

"We just happened to come across the trash can she was in," said Jennifer Lankas, the officer who responded to the call.

Officer Lankas is with the Hickory Police Department. She got the call earlier this week to do a welfare check at a home after a homeowner got arrested.

"He was saying that someone he arrested for a DWI made a spontaneous utterance, made a comment that he was training his puppy, pooped on the floor and he put it in a dumpster," Lankas said.

It wasn't exactly a dumpster, but it was one of the trash cans that look a lot like these. It was upright, and the dog was trapped. Lankas saved her and the story goes from then on.

"It was love at first sight, I swear," Lankas said.

Police say the former owner, Phillip Christopher, opted to surrender the dog, but he still landed cruelty to animals charge. Once the dog was given up, Lankas says she acted quick go to through the adoption process with the Catawba County Animal Shelter and she's glad she did.

"You can tell she's been abused more than that one time because she has an accident in the house and she cowers down," Lankas said.

But that's all in the past for Carli now.

"She's already changed my life and it's only been a day, so I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Carli joins two other dogs at Lankas' home, and all of the dogs there are under a year old.