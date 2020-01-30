Purple Heart Homes, Charlotte Hornets Foundation partner to help local veteran

article

Purple Heart Homes is continuing to get results for veterans.

The organization partnered with the Charlotte Hornets Foundation to build a ramp and clean up the landscaping around the home of Army veteran specialist Robert Andrews in south Charlotte Thursday.

At the end of the build, the Hornets Foundation made a big donation to Purple Heart Homes.

"We're going to be announcing the $20,000 to Purple Heart Homes which they'll be able to use to continue doing other projects like this in the community," said Betsy Mack with the Charlotte Hornets.

"I'm really surprised. This was something I really needed especially because I recently retired, that's a plus. It seems like I'm able to get more because I can do more, and here you guys show up to help me out. I'm really, truly blessed.

