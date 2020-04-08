Purple Heart Homes delivers masks to help CMS workers serving children

Usually, they’re the ones receiving, but tonight a local charity is giving back in the fight against COVID-19.

Purple Heart Homes is getting results for CMS. The non-profit organization provides housing solutions for veterans, and because of the construction work they do, they have a lot of masks and are now sharing the wealth.

CMS workers and volunteers have been busy making fabric masks for the workers delivering meals to kids who are out of school right now.

“We're currently operating 67 school sites where parents or caregivers can come through grab-and-go style and pick up meals for the children,” said Catherine Beam, Executive Director for school nutrition services at CMS.

This weekend, a CMS school board member posted on Facebook the workers needed masks; to be specific, they needed 1,000. FOX 46 shared that post, and within a day, Purple Heart Homes called to get results.

“We're always happy to help out and partner where needed,” said Purple Heart Homes co-founder John Gallina, “and seeing your post and a call out for folks that needed some masks, it's great to be able to help during this time of need.”

Purple Heart Homes has been delivering masks to people who need them for two weeks, now.

“Just over 15,500 masks,” Gallina said when asked how many they have donated so far.

Today alone, the organization brought 5,000 masks to the North Carolina National Guard, and 1,000 to CMS for workers delivering meals.

“We're very appreciative,” said Beam while accepting the masks. “Thank you.”

“It's just a phenomenal effort that's going on to make sure these young minds are being fed,” Gallina said, “so we're really appreciative of that, and we want to make sure they're protected in their efforts.”

Beam commented on the donation saying, “today is just huge. This company has stepped up and helped us to meet our need for our employees who are out there doing critical work and meeting the needs of others as well,” she continued, “so I don't think it gets much better than that!”