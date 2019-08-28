Purse-snatcher on-the-run in Belmont, police seeking help

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A suspect shown stealing pocketbooks at the Wal-Mart in Belmont is wanted by police.

The Belmont Police Department released surveillance footage on Tuesday that shows a person entering the store, pacing, stealing a pocketbook and making purchases before exiting.

"Some people don't want to work for their money," shopper Elizabeth Macedo said.

The suspect has not been identified but police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (704)825-3792.

"We should not have to worry about having our property stolen," Belmont Police said in a statement. "But let this video be a reminder to be aware of your surroundings at all time."