Queens University student tests positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Queens University says a student has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released on Saturday.
Officials say the student last interacted with members of the community on March 17 and say they are working with individuals who may have had close contact with the student.
A timeline of the students interactions and activities is currently being investigated to determine how they may have gotten the virus and who else they may have come in contact with.