Rabies cases reported in Huntersville, Catawba County

Catawba County Animal Services has confirmed the county’s sixth rabies case of 2019 following an incident in Maiden, officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities responded to calls on Monday regarding a dog that was bitten by a fox. The fox was sent to the North Carolina Public Health Laboratory in Raleigh, who tested the fox.

Previous cases were reported to the county this year in Claremont, Hickory, Maiden and Newton.

Huntersville Police were notified about a bat that tested positive for rabies. The bat may have come into contact with two cats. It's the ninth reported rabies incident this year in Mecklenburg.

Foaming at the mouth, seizures, drooling, and unusual aggression are all signs that a pet might be infected. A rabies booster is needed within 92 hours of possible exposure.

Animal Services suggests pet owners properly vaccinate for rabies.