Rare North Atlantic right whale mother and calf seen off South Carolina coast

A rare mother right whale and her calf were spotted off the coast of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Monday, February 10.

The North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue posted drone footage to Facebook showing the pair slowly swimming near the surface of the sea.

The North Atlantic right whale is the world’s most endangered whale species. Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue said there are estimated to be fewer than 100 breeding females left.

