Recipe: Rum-glazed baby back ribs

With the Panthers set to take on the Buccaneers at home in this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup, Ray Lampe – better known as Dr. BBQ – whipped up a classic Carolina barbecue dish with a Gulf Coast twist.

Some people are intimidated by the thought of cooking ribs, but these baby-back ribs with a rum glaze are super easy. You can cook them in a traditional oven or toss them in a smoker if you have one.

2 slabs baby back ribs, about 2¼ pounds each

Rub:

1 tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon paprika

½ tablespoon granulated onion

½ tablespoon granulated garlic

½ tablespoon raw sugar

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne

Wrap with:

½ cup rum

1 cup brown sugar

Glaze:

1 cup ketchup

½ cup rum

1 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons hot sauce

2 tablespoon soy sauce

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the grill or oven to cook indirect at 325.

Remove the membrane from the back of the ribs and trim off any excess fat.

In a medium bowl, combine the rub ingredients and mix well. Sprinkle over both sides of the ribs, then let them rest for 10 minutes.

Place the ribs, meaty side up, on a baking sheet and place it in the oven. Cook for 1 hour, remove from the oven.

Lay out two large double-thick sheets of wide heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place a slab on each, meaty side up. Fold the edges up around the ribs part-way. Pour half of the rum over each slab. Top each slab with half of the brown sugar spreading it evenly. Close up the foil into packets around the ribs being careful not to puncture. Place the packets on a clean baking sheet and return to the oven for one more hour.

Meanwhile, make the glaze by adding all of the ingredients to a medium saucepan over low heat. Stir occasionally and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes, then set aside.

After the second hour of baking, remove the ribs from the foil, then return to the slabs to the baking sheet. Brush with a heavy coat of the glaze, then return to the oven.

Cook 10 minutes, the brush again with additional glaze. Cook another 10 minutes.

Remove the slabs to a cutting board and cut into serving pieces.

Drizzle with any remaining glaze before serving.

YIELD:

Makes 6 servings