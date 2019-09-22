Red, pink and glittering gold: The hottest looks from the 71st Emmy Awards purple carpet

Stars arrived to the purple carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards amid sweltering heat — mid-afternoon temperatures rose to a scorching 92 degrees, but the dazzling looks they were sporting may have been even hotter.

Taraji P. Henson, Gwendoline Christie and Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the purple carpet for the 71st Emmy Awards. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur, John Shearer via Getty Images)

Early arrivals included drama actor nominees Sterling K. Brown and Bob Odenkirk. Jenny McCarthy and Kelly Osbourne, who were co-hosting FOX's Emmy pre-show, greeted the dazzling guests as they arrived.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stunned in classic Hollywood gold, MJ Rodriguez of "Pose" slayed in a classic magenta gown and Jodie Comer of "Killing Eve" wore sleek white on the purple carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (John Shearer/Getty Images)

Billy Porter made his carpet statement in a lopsided cowboy hat — one side was huge and the other not. His suit was in sparkling silver and black stripes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Billy Porter attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, and Mj Rodriguez of Netflix’s ‘Pose’ took on the purple carpet together. Jackson and Moore coyly showed off the daring, sky-high slits in their gowns while Rodriguez paused for a brief interview with press.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Indya Moore attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Jackson dripped in gold sequins, complimented by gold beads in her hair, while Moore rocked a custom white, sleeveless, corset-top Louis Vuitton gown with all gold accessories. Rodriguez sizzled in a hot pink, deep-v cut ball gown with black bows at the waistline for a sharp dose of contrast.

Gwendoline Christie may just have had the most eye-catching look of the entire event. The “Game of Thrones” actress arrived in a Gucci gown that looked fit for ancient royalty. Her silken white and red draped robe dress (complete with a gold piece of detailing at her waistline which appeared to be the likeness of a religious figure) had Twitter drawing some wild comparisons.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Gwendoline Christie attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson looked like absolute royalty in a sheer, pink and red chiffon gown with a deep-v cut and diamond detailing around the waist.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Taraji P. Henson attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Milo Ventimiglia, nominated for best lead actor in a drama series for the third year in a row for his role on “This Is Us,” sported a beige suit coat with a black bow tie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Milo Ventimiglia attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Mandy Moore, Ventimiglia’s co-star and on-screen wife on “This Is Us,” is nominated for her first Emmy in the category of best lead actress in a drama. The singer-turned-actress oozed elegance in a satin red and pink off-the-shoulder gown from designer Brandon Maxwell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Mandy Moore attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Vera Farmiga was a vision red. The “Mindhunter” actress opted for classic elegance in a demure, high-neck lace gown featuring dramatic puffed sleeves, and “Orange is the New Black” actress Dascha Polanco served sultry looks in a sleek, white, off-the-shoulder long-sleeve gown with a thin pink sash around the waist and matching pink embellished sleeves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Vera Farmiga attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

“Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was the definition of dapper in an outfit which paid homage to his character, Jaime Lannister — his snakeskin-print tuxedo jacket was a shimmering shade of “Lannister gold.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Amy Poehler shimmered down the purple carpet in a fully gold jumpsuit with a deep-v neck and chunky gold bracelets to match.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Amy Poehler attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Sequins were all over the purple carpet. Michelle Williams, Rachel Brosnahan, Chrissy Metz, Laura Linney and Patricia Clarkson all donned sequin gowns, while Kerry Washington opted for black sequined pants. Screenwriter Steven Canals was flawless in a sequined, ombre tux coat with floor-length trains coming off of both sleeves.

The combination of pink and red seemed to be a favorite of Hollywood’s leading ladies. Joining Taraji P. Henson and Mandy Moore in the iconic color duo were Moore’s “This Is Us” costar Susan Kelechi Watson, as well as Marisa Tomei, Kendall Jenner (though she offset the brighter colors with the sharp contrast of oil-slick black sleeves), Zoe Kazan and Chrishell Stause.

Velvet was also a favorite among Hollywood’s stars this year. James Van Der Beek of “Dawson’s Creek” sported a lush, English rose-colored velvet suit coat, paired with a deep wine bowtie. “Chernobyl” director Johan Renck also draped himself in a velvet jacket, but opted for a more subtle, royal blue.