Redistricting plan announced as construction on new Iredell County middle school nears completion

As construction continues on a new Iredell County middle school, district officials have provided an explanation of how school boundaries will be changed and which students will attend the newest Iredell-Statesville school.

The construction on Third Creek Middle School located at 359 E. Barkley Road is on track for the 2020-2021 school year, according to Iredell-Statesville school officials. With the exception of a few redistricting locations, students who currently attend Statesville Middle School will attend Third Creek Middle for the 2020-2021 school year.

Redistricting for Third Creek Middle will impact four areas of Statesville:

Students currently living in BOUNDARY 36 (see map) currently attend Troutman Middle. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, those students will attend the new Third Creek Middle. Current sixth and seventh grade students who are attending Troutman Middle who wish to continue at Troutman Middle may do so through a grandfather clause. However, transportation will not be provided.

Students currently living in BOUNDARY 40 and 49 (see map) currently attend East Iredell Middle school. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, those students will attend the new Third Creek Middle. Current sixth and seventh grade students who are attending East Iredell Middle who wish to continue at East Iredell Middle may do so through a grandfather clause. However, transportation will not be provided.

Students currently living in BOUNDARY 37 (see map) currently attend Statesville Middle school. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, those students will attend East Iredell Middle School. Current sixth and seventh grade students who are attending Statesville Middle School and wish to transfer to Third Creek Middle School may do so through a grandfather clause. However, transportation will not be provided.

REDISTRICTING MAP:

The first public Board of Education meeting to review the boundary maps, answer questions, and hear concerns will be held on Wednesday, November 13 at 6 p.m. in the conference room at Career Academy and Technical School at 350 Old Murdock Road in Troutman.