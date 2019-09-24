Registered sex offender accused of inappropriately touching children, ages 7 and 12, in Gaston County

article

A registered sex offender has been arrested again after inappropriately touching two children, ages 7 and 12, in Gaston County, police said.

Travis Duane Proctor, 36, of Dallas, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree statutory sex offense, two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child, and two felony counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor under 13.

The charges stem from an investigation started by the Cleveland County Department of Social Services and then reported to the Gaston County Police Department. Police arrested Proctor at his home on Monday, Sept. 23 and served a search warrant on his residence in relation to the sex crime investigation.

During that search Gaston County Police detectives seized electronic storage devices belonging to Proctor. Forensic examinations will be performed on the devices. Proctor is a registered sex offender as a result of prior convictions of indecent liberties with a minor, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. W.M. Sampson at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.