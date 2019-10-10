Registered sex offender arrested in south Charlotte peeping case; another suspect sought

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man accused of peeping at a south Charlotte home. They are continuing to search for one other suspect.

The suspect in custody, 61-year-old Timothy Scott Martin, is accused of going to a home in the 2700 block of Von Thuringer Court around 2 a.m. on Oct. 4 and looking through a back window.

Martin was caught on video surveillance removing the light source from the back of the house where remained for a short time before fleeing on foot, according to police.

PEEPING TOMS CAUGHT ON CAMERA OUTSIDE SOUTH CHARLOTTE HOME

After investigating, detectives obtained warrants for Martin's arrest. He was found on Oct. 10 and taken to the Mecklenburg County jail. Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine if there will be additional charges.

The victim in this incident told FOX 46 that a second man had also been caught on her surveillance video peeping into the home. That incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. That man spent four to five minutes in the victim's backyard before leaving.

Police are continuing to search for that second suspect. He is described as a thin, tall black man with long dreads and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts and black socks with pool sandals

Neighbors were left shaken and disturbed by the two incidents after the President of the HOA spoke with the victim and let others know what had happened.

CMPD says both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.