Registered sex offender charged in 1991 sexual assault cold case

A registered sex offender out on bond for a separate charge has been arrested in connection to a 1991 sexual assault of an 83-year-old woman out of Charlotte, police said.

On October 19, 1991, police say the victim was asleep in her home when she awoke to a man who had unlawfully entered her residence through a window and began to sexually assault her. The then-83-year-old fought off her assailant; she was treated for injuries she sustained during her encounter with the suspect, and DNA evidence was collected.

Louis Brown, 68, was arrested in South Carolina in connection to a 1991 sexual assault case out of Charlotte (Source: CMPD).

The DNA was initially tested in 1991, and then again in 2018. In early 2019, police said they identified Louis Brown, now 68-years-old, as a suspect through the DNA that was collected more than two decades before.

Brown was arrested in Summerton, S.C. and served warrants for first-degree burglary, attempted rape and attempted sex offense. He remains in the custody of the Clarendon County Detention Center, pending extradition.

Brown is a registered sex offender, and was convicted in South Carolina for a 1992 burglary and sexual assault of an elderly female. Prior to his arrest for this case, Brown was also out on bond for pending charges in a 2017 case involving sexual misconduct with a minor.