Registered sex offender charged with selling meth

A registered sex offender in Iredell County is now facing drug crimes charges, officials say.

Mooresville resident Ryan Wilson, 35, was taken into custody at 125 Ivey Ostwalt Road in Statesville.

Wilson was caught through surveillance selling crystal meth out of his vehicle, police say. Wilson was already being monitored due to his status as a registered sex offender.

He faces additional charges for violating probation.