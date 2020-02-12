Remains found in burned car in VA identified as mother of 2 murdered in Alexander County

article

Authorities in Virginia contacted the Alexander County Sheriff's Office Wednesday saying remains that were found burned in a car in Nov. 2019 belong to a woman presumed dead.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Sheriff's Office says they were told that the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke, VA confirmed that the burned remains of a woman were positively identified as Maria Calderon Martinez.

Martinez was reported missing from Alexander County in June 2019 following a violent, firey incident at a home in the Sugar Loaf community.

Investigators were called to a home on Pine Meadows Lane on June 15, 2019 where they found two children had been shot and killed before the home was set on fire. The bodies were later identified as 12-year-old America Pacheco and 11-year-old Angel Pacheco, though deputies say they were barely recognizable. The children's mother, Maria Calderon Martinez, was unaccounted for at the time but presumed dead.

Police say at the time of the murders, Martinez had a protective order out against her ex-husband, 30-year-old Areli Aguirre-Avilez. Witnesses told detectives that Aguirre-Avilez had been spotted walking alongside Macedonia Church Road around the time of the incident had threatened to burn the house down before.

Aguirre-Avilez was eventually arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, one count of arson and one count of violation of a domestic violence order with a deadly weapon. Police say Avilez's alleged 16-year-old girlfriend, Heidi Wolfe, joined in the attack, running the mother over with a vehicle at his command and then helping him dump her body into the Catawba River. Wolfe, was also charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.

It had been believed that Aguirre-Avilez dumped Martinez's body in the Catawba River, but on Nov. 4, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office in Virginia found three dead bodies in a burned car that had been reported missing from Alexander County. The VIN number on the truck matched that of a vehicle stolen from the scene of the homicide. The truck was found in a remote wooded area by a deer hunter. It had been burned and three sets of human skeletal remains were found in the truck bed. Virginia authorities immediately contacted deputies in Alexander County.

Back in June authorities were seeking information on the whereabouts of two acquaintances Calderon, Jose Carlos Mendez-Pena and Luis Fernando Sanchez. They were not considered suspects in the investigation, but were persons of interest. Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is working with the VA Medical Examiner’s Office for further identification of Mendez-Pena and Sanchez.