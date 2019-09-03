Remains found in Steele Creek home after fire identified

article

The remains of a body found at a Steele Creek home that caught fire while it was under construction have been identified, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg police.

Officials say the remains belong to 55-year-old Vernon Walker. A cuase of death has not been released at this time.

The discovery was made at a vacant home on Kenley Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 when an insurance adjuster went to the home to assess the damage done by a Saturday night fire.

Police say the home was set to be turned into a business. Charlotte Fire says when crews came across the blaze around 5:45 a.m. on July 27, it was too far gone and too dangerous for anyone to assess damage and search for the remains. Firefighters say there was nothing indicating that anyone was there.

CMPD and Charlotte Fire have not released any information on what may have caused the fire, or how the remains came to be there.