Remains found this week confirmed to be Rowan County man who went missing in February

Human remains discovered on Tuesday have been confirmed to be avid runner, Richard Travis, 66, of Spencer, who went missing in 2019, police confirm.

Travis went missing nearly one year ago, in February 2019. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department and the Spencer Police Department on Friday the remains are that of Mr. Travis, confirmed through dental records.

Travis was last seen at 315 Sowers Ferry Road heading eastbound on Sowers toward U.S. 29 in February 2019, police said. A Silver Alert was issued at the time.

SILVER ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING, ENDANGERED NC MAN

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Travis," the department said on Friday.

No other information was immediately available.