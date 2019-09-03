Remains of missing Korean War soldier coming home after nearly 70 years

A family will finally be able to lay to rest an Army Corporal who went missing in action December 1, 1950.

For 69 years, his sister, Glenda Hatcher, says questions ate away at their family. “Was he taken prisoner?” she asked, “Was he still living in a foreign country? Was he dead?”

At just 21 years old, her brother, Charles Henry Grubb, went missing while serving in the Korean War.

“It seemed like everybody on that school bus that day knew that something was happening,” Hatcher, now 84, recalls.

The Statesville resident tells FOX 46 she was 16 years old when she received the telegram at school. She had to deliver it to her mom.

“So when she opened it, there it was, that he was missing in action," she said.

For 69 years, the family never lost hope, and shared stories to keep his memory alive.

“He was very jovial. He was very outgoing, and he was dating this girl and he wanted to learn how to dance.”

Grubb wrote letters to his family while he was gone. Hatcher read the last one he wrote them from October 30, 1950.

"’I want to tell you if you don't hear from me for a while, not to worry,’” she read, “’I will write as long as I can.’”

He wrote it a month before he went missing.

Grubb (or “Tubby” as they called him) would have turned 90 this year, so one could imagine the emotions, after all this time, when Hatcher learned her brother’s remains were identified.

“I was just sobbing,” she said.

Hatcher is still figuring out the details, but she now knows Grubb wasn’t a prisoner of war, but killed in action at the battle zone “Chosin Reservoir.”

“I wish it happened in my mom's time,” Hatcher said, “because I know she died wondering, you know, if he would have ever be found.”

Hatcher hopes this story gives hope to other families to never give up.

“The government is still working to bring our boys home,” she said.

Hatcher says her brother will soon be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. She also said she’s grateful to God for finally answering their prayers.