Renovations coming to Bank of America Stadium will impact PSL owners

Bank of America Stadium will see some big changes this year and the first wave of construction is underway.

Crews are busy creating 14 new bunker/field-level suites in the 25-year-old stadium.

"Alterations are required to keep the stadium viable, maintain a strong fan experience, and continue to bring entertainment options to Charlotte. The bunker suite renovation is part of those efforts," officials say.

The suites, each of which can hold a minimum of 12 people and will come with premium amenities including all-inclusive food and beverage options, will be near the west end zone.

The back of the suites will have a private area with floor to ceiling glass with the ability to see the team in the tunnel as they take the field.

For some, however, the renovations are controversial. About 900 seats held by roughly 400 PSL account holders will be impacted.

These PSL owners will have options to relocate to a lower seat in the same end zone, and won't incur any additional PSL increase. They will have the opportunity to move to a more expensive location if they choose though.

They have begun contacting PSL owners already. Renovations are scheduled to be complete by kickoff of the 2020 Panthers season.