Renowned neurosurgeon who separated conjoined twins dies from complications of COVID-19

article

Famed pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. James T. Goodrich, who separated conjoined twins, died Monday.

Einstein College of Medicine attributed his death to complications associated with COVID-19, the Rockland-Westchester Journal News reports.

Goodrich was 73 and a Grand View-on-Hudson resident.

A pioneer in his field, Goodrich developed a special method to separate twins conjoined at the skull — employing a multi-stage approach to complete the delicate work.

VALHALLA, NY - UNDATED: Conjoined twins Clarence and Carl Aguirre are held by their doctors (L to R) Dr. Robert Marion, Dr. James T. Goodrich and Dr. David Staffenberg, along with their mother Arlene at Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla, New Expand

"Every neurosurgeon in America, maybe around the world, knew who Jim Goodrich is," said Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, a neurosurgeon and chair of the Rockland County Board of Health.

For more on this story, please click here.