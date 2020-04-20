Reopening the Carolinas: McMaster reduces some restrictions, Cooper calls for caution

South Carolina Govenor Henry McMaster is taking steps to open up the state. The move is coming with mixed opinions from neighbors in the Palmetto State.

McMaster says he wants to see more stores open, but what he wants, may not be followed by everyone.

The Governor gave early indications he would attempt to reopen South Carolina. Over the weekend, he tweeted, saying: "Very productive call this afternoon with southeastern governors. We discussed each state's plans to safely get folks back into the workplace. Told them South Carolina was ready."

Not mentioned in that tweet was North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. The two states are neighbors, but the governor’s ideas couldn't be farther apart.

“North Carolina has made great strides but we have more work to do,” Cooper said in a news conference.

South Carolina was among the last states to enact measures for non-essential businesses. Now, they may be among the first to re-open.

People are already weighing in. On the FOX 46 Facebook page, one viewer wrote: "People are dying around the world with this very contagious virus and people are thinking of going to the beach? Not many of following the safe guidelines either."

"I’ll be doing some shopping in South Carolina,” another viewer wrote.

But some parking lots may remain empty and doors to stores closed.

Retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods stores closed nationwide and plan to stay closed for the foreseeable future.

Within South Carolina is also up to each individual government. For example, the city of Tega Cay met just this morning about how to re-open. The exact details of that meeting have not yet been released.

