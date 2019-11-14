Repeat offender in Charlotte sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

article

A Charlotte man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for transportation of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of NC.

Matthew Stacks, 45, has been ordered to serve a lifetime of supervised release and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.



According to court documents and information introduced at the sentencing hearing, on January 3, 2018, Stacks was using a peer-to-peer network to access and transport multiple files containing child pornography. During a search of Stack’s residence, law enforcement seized electronic and storage devices.

Forensic analysis of the items seized revealed that Stacks possessed over 27,000 images and 32 videos of child pornography, some of which depicted children as young as toddlers being sexually abused.



Stacks has prior convictions in North Carolina, including second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor in 2012. He was also convicted in 2013 for a sex offender registry violation.



Stacks pleaded guilty on May 15, 2019, to transportation of child pornography. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.



The FBI led this investigation.

