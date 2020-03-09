Report: 4-year-old girl regains eyesight after losing vision to flu

article

An Iowa girl who lost her vision after almost dying from the flu has regained her eyesight, her mother said.

FOX 8 reports that just weeks after leaving the hospital in January following her recovery from the flu, family members noticed that Jade DeLucia suddenly was walking by herself to the bathroom, without touching the walls.

Testing it, family members asked her where her uncle was. Jade walked right to him.

“From there, it was almost an instant thing,” Jade’s mother, Amanda Phillips, said. “She’s doing really good.”

Jade, who hadn’t had a flu shot this season, came down with the virus days before Christmas. Phillips and Jade’s father, Stephen DeLucia, didn’t realize it until Christmas Eve, when she developed a high fever.

Her parents rushed her to a hospital in Waterloo. When she had a seizure there, she was flown 80 miles to a children’s hospital in Iowa City.

Phillips wasn’t optimistic that she would ever see her daughter again.

