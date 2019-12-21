Report: Armed robbery at Providence Road Wells Fargo

Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that occurred on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on Pineville Matthews road near the Arboretum.

Around 2 p.m. a heavy police presence could be seen blocking off certain portions of the parking lot. Both K-9 and CSI technicians appeared to be collecting evidence in the bank's parking lot and were closely examing a parked Lexus sedan and dusting its windows, seemingly for fingerprints.

This is a developing story and remains an active investigation and we will have more information as it comes to the Fox 46 news desk.