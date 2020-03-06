Report: Costco suspends free sample practice amid coronavirus concerns

article

Costco is temporarily suspending its practice of handing out samples amid coronavirus fears, according to Business Insider.

The retailer is reportedly implementing this temporary suspension at all its chains in the United States and Canada.

Coronavirus spreads mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While there is no evidence suggesting that people can contract the virus through food, the CDC has cautioned against sharing food or drinks, especially if you're feeling sick.

Business Insider says CDS, the company responsible for handling Costco's samples across several countries, did not immediately respond to their request for comment, however a representative for CDS France said they were "aware that demonstrations in the US had been pulled and were awaiting instruction in their own country."

This decision appears to come after shoppers raised concerns in recent weeks over the safety of the sampling amid a virus outbreak.