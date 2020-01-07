Report: Deputy shoots, kills suspect at North Carolina Zoo after chase out of Rowan County

article

A deputy reportedly shot and killed a suspect following a chase from Rowan County to the North Carolina Zoo Tuesday morning, Randolph County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office reportedly initiated the chase which led into Randolph County, authorities told FOX 8.

Several deputies were involved in the incident, but none were harmed. No word on the suspect's identity at this time.

The State Bureau of Investigation has responded to the scene.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.