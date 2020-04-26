Report: NC health care provider sends 122 wrong COVID-19 test results to officials

article

A major North Carolina health care provider sent North Carolina health officials wrong COVID-19 test results Saturday, officials said.

Vidant Heath said in a news release that 122 results were inaccurate when they were sent to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Vidant officials said the problem was a technical error not a problem with labwork.

Vidant officials said Saturday night that they were working with state officials to update the data.

The company added that the problem in a “data feed” has been fixed.

“We apologize for any confusion this has caused the state, local health departments and patients,” the news release said.