Report of student with gun at bus stop prompts lockdown at Independence High School

article

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says Independence High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a student reportedly displayed a gun at the school bus stop and possibly had an additional firearm in a book bag.

"To ensure the safety of students and staff, the school was placed on lockdown while officers inside the school investigated the report," CMPD tweeted.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, several students have been detained and interviewed. No weapons have currently been recovered.

"There is no threat to students or faculty at this time," CMPD tweeted.

Officers remain at Independence High School Wednesday investigating.

Advertisement

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing situation.