Report: Teen hit, killed in south Charlotte

A person was hit and killed in south Charlotte Sunday. A nearby business owner tells FOX 46 the victim was a teenage girl.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. at Providence Road and Old Providence Road. One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

The owner of a convenience store near the site of the crash says a 17 or 18-year-old girl was hit while she was crossing the street.

