Report: Virginia lawmakers pass lowest insulin price cap in nation at $50 a month

Lawmakers in Virginia have passed a bill that will force insurers to cap insulin costs at $50 a month, sending the bill to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's desk for signature.

The Virginia General Assembly passed the bill, which will create the lowest insulin cap in the nation, 88-4 after it was sent back with amendments from the state Senate, The Hill reported.

Colorado and Illinois are currently the only states with an insulin cap.

Under both Colorado and Illinois law, insulin costs are capped at $100 per month. Washinton has also advanced legislation to cap insulin costs in the state at $100 per month, but it has not yet been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk.

The bill was proposed by Democratic Rep. Lee Carter, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist who is the state co-chairman of Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) presidential campaign.

He initially proposed the cap be $30 but lawmakers ultimately agreed on $50.

