Republican National Convention still on in CLT, for now

Despite North Carolina GOP leaders making changes to county conventions, the Republican National Convention in Charlotte is still going to happen, officials confirmed this weekend.

Chairman of the NCGOP Michael Whatley released a statement saying that at this time the RNC is firmly committed to moving forward with the convention, set to take place August 24-27 in the Queen City.

Officials will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal officials to monitor the situation.

A state convention in Greenville set for May is still on too.

All other county and district conventions are going to be done virtually