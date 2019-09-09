Rescan your TV Wednesday Sept. 11 to watch FOX 46 WJZY and My 12 WMYT!

FOX 46 WJZY and My 12 WMYT viewers will need to rescan their TV on September 11, 2019 to continue to watch using an over-the-air antenna.

Don't worry, it is simple. Just grab your TV remote, press the Menu button. Go to the Channel or Antenna Menu and select Auto Tune or Rescan. Your TV will do the rest.

If you watch via cable or satellite, there's no need to do anything. For questions or more help call us at 704-944-3490. Thank you for watching FOX 46 and WMYT!