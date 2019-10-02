Research into vaping-related illnesses continues as nationwide death toll climbs

The CDC says there have been a dozen deaths and more than 800 lung injuries related to vaping. With a lack of knowledge on what’s actually in the devices used to smoke and increasing evidence that they could contain dangerous chemicals, doctors are putting out an even more urgent warning.

"We don't have decades to influence people and wait for the consequences later,” said Dr. Jaspal Singh, an adult pulmonologist for Atrium Health.

Singh and other doctors at Atrium believe this may just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what they’re now calling Vaping Associated Pulmonary Disease.

"What we've come to realize is the things that they're vaping are just not natural substances that should be in your lungs, obviously. Different kinds of oils, fragrances, things like that. We're finding out that they can cause quite a bit of lung damage." Dr. Jeffrey Cleary says. He’s a pediatric pulmonologist at Levine Children’s Hospital.

It can take years for people to get sick from traditional cigarettes, but they're alarmed with how many people are getting sick so fast from vaping.

"I don't think most people realize that a Juul, for example, is equivalent to a week of cigarettes,” said Dr. Singh.

The CDC is investigating hundreds of cases of lung damage connected to vaping nationwide, with one out of six patients under the age of 18.

"In our pediatric pulmonary clinic we have at least a half a dozen patients under the age of 18,” Cleary said.

"We know it causes intense inflammation and damage making these airways smaller than they should be and so these patients have difficulty getting air in and out of their lungs,” Dr. Cleary said.

Health care officials say a number of teens vaping and that people are buying them without knowing what's in them.

"You can put anything in here and people wouldn't know,” said Tracy Sanders whose family owns Vape Citi in Gaston County.

Like synthetic materials and chemicals which he says are added to a lot of THC cartridges to enhance the feeling of being high. A specific cause of the vaping outbreak is still not clear, but health officials are zeroing in on products containing THC.

"A lot of the parents don't know about the THC cartridges that are going around right now and that's like I was saying before is what I believe is causing a lot of these illnesses. The synthetic marijuana outbreak that we had not long ago caused a lot of people to get sick, a lot of people to die, and a lot of people to have issues."

He says parents need to find out who their kids are getting vape pens from and report it.

“We need to take a pause in the sale of these types of products to figure out what's going and to regulate the proper sale of these so that people don't get these things online, or through a friend or through other illegal means or people producing them in the basement of their house,” Dr. Cleary said.

The CDC says about 77 percent of people impacted by the outbreak reported using THC products as well as nicotine-based oils. Both health officials and providers of vape products agree that it’s important to know what you’re buying.

“Anything that you buy you want to ask questions. If you go buy a car at the dealership you're going to ask questions about that car and that's the same thing with vaping. It's a serious thing and you want to ask serious questions,” said Tracy Sanders whose family owns Vape Citi in Gaston County.

He says the shop is seeing a steady flow of business despite the increase of people developing vaping associated pulmonary disease, however, customers are asking more questions.

"What is this I’m hearing on TV and a lot of it falls back on us to be able to explain those things and have the information."

Including questioning their own distributors about ingredients and lab results.

"You definitely want to pay attention to the chemicals that are in it, the vg and the pg that are in it that I was talking about before. So you want to ask the percentages. You've got 70/30, you've got 80/20. The higher the vg/pg rating is the higher quality it is,” Sanders says.

He says avoid products that are made overseas and shipped to the U.S. and only buy from a trusted source.

While their investigation continues, the CDC recommends that people stop using all e-cigarette and vaping products.

