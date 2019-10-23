Residents evacuated following fire at senior living facility in south Charlotte

article

Residents were evacuated from a senior living facility Wednesday morning in south Charlotte following a reported fire.

The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Charlotte Parktowne Terrance apartments located in the 5800 block of Fairview Road.

As crews arrived at the scene they saw smoke showing from the multi-story apartment complex. A second alarm was called.

Several firefighters and Medic buses remain at the scene. Charlotte Fire was advising drivers to avoid Fairway Road near Park South Drive due to fire department operations. Expect residual delays in the area.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Check back for updates on this developing news story.