Restaurant owner trying to catch dine and dash couple hit by car in parking lot

Charlotte restaurant owner tries to stop two people accused of dining and dashing ended up getting run over by the couple he was chasing down.

The restaurant owners says a Valentine's Day family dinner quickly hit a boiling point at the boiling pot when things went from calm to chaos.

"People were screaming' they didn't pay they didn't pay' and people were in a raucous that they didn't pay," restaurant owner Danny Collardo said.

Collardo says he was enjoying dinner when he heard screams that a couple had run out on their bill.

The owner of the restaurant went after them, but when he got outside, the suspects got in the car nd drove off, hittting the owner in the process.

Danny collado charlotte

"i couldn't believe it. I was dumbfounded. I've never seen anything like it. It's like they didn't even care he was there. They just kept going."

According to the police report the owner suffered minor injuries---

But the suspects were able to get away--

Danny says as a business owner, he could relate to wanting to go after the people who dined and dashed.

"Being in business for myself, it's tough to have to eat that. That's how you get your livelihood. That's how you put bread on the table and feed your family and whatnot. You have bills and every dollar counts."

The bill was just $31. If the manager had been able to stop the suspects they'd only be facing a misdemeanor, but once he was hit by the car, charges were upgraded to felony hit and run and assault with a deadly weapon.

Danny says the hardest part was that his teenage son watched it all unfold.

"You hate for them to have to see that kind of stuff. I mean they watch tv but that's fairytale. This is real life. And you don't expect to see that happen."