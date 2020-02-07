Restaurant where 6 were shot shut down due to ALE violations

article

The Salisbury restaurant where six people were shot has been shut down due to violations cited by Alcohol Law Enforcement.

FOX 46 has learned that the owner of Thelma's Down Home Cooking is now facing numerous alcohol violations.

Shots were fired inside the restaurant in the early morning hours of Jan. 26 at the restaurant located at the Rowan County-owned West End Plaza Mall on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

It’s still unclear what sparked the shooting. Salisbury Police said no suspects have been named and partygoers are not cooperating.

Ryan Williams, 21, was seriously injured and transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Juwan Funderburk, 22, Darryel Georn Bethune Jr., 22, and Devin Norman, 19, were also shot and received minor injuries, police said. Jordan Treon Sarrisaw, 21, and Devonate Bailey, 23, were also shot, they said.

Four of the six victims have been identified as Livingstone College students, according to authorities.

Following the shooting, Rowan County terminated its lease with the restaurant.