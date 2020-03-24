Restaurants organize 'The Great American Takeout'

article

Andrew Stubbs never thought on March 24, any year, he and his wife would get takeout.

“We're just celebrating my wife's birthday,” Stubbs told FOX 46, “so we can't go out, so we're doing a little takeout.”

Stubbs and his wife were taking part in what’s called “The Great American Takeout,” a single day when people are encouraged to order food from a local restaurant.

“I've worked in the restaurant business before,” he said, “and so I know what this season of our economy and our world looks like for them, so and I know it's tough so we want to support however we can!”

That’s the exact response restaurant owners were hoping to receive on Tuesday.

“It's struggling, and business is down at least 80 to 90 percent," said part-owner of Lake Wylie Brewing Company, Jami Head.

General Manager of the Pump House in Rock Hill, Christopher Johnson said, “I'm hoping to do in one month what we would normally do in a couple of days, so if that tells you anything.”

The Pump House had to lay off around 82 employees, and their company, altogether, laid off close to 500.

“To-go, takeout has never been the core of our business,” Johnson said, “so certainly it's been a huge shift in how we operate.”

With their new adjusted menu posted on the door, they’re hoping they can start filling more to-go orders, and, as a result, hire back a few workers.

The Catawba Fresh Market is also moving to an online delivery farmer’s market.

“Any orders help with anything, so we support a lot of local farmers, and farmers are trying to help support people when they can't get eggs or milk,” said Courtney Lee, Executive Director at Catawba Farm and Food Coalition, which manages the Catawba Fresh Market.

York County put together a comprehensive list of local restaurants they’re hoping people will support, not just on “The Great American Takeout,” but in the days and weeks to come.