Results from COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites taking longer than expected

President Trump says two million tests for COVID-19 have been completed in the U.S. This is the most in the world and touting there are no problems, but here in Charlotte, there's a different story of a backlog.

Some testing sites are living up to the promise of 24 to 48 hours test results, but haven’t been able to stick to it.

The CEO of Better Med Urgent Care, one facility offering COVID-19 testing to patients without even leaving their cars, says it’s not their fault.

“We’re now at three to five days typically to get results turned around, which is not ideal, but the best we can do at the moment,” Better Med CEO Mark Johnson said.

Johnson admits this isn’t optimal, but says they went from testing 44 patients a day across Virginia and Charlotte to now over 500. With such a high demand for testing, some of the labs are backed up.

“We’re working seven days a week. Testing every day. The labs are also working seven days a week to process not only our tests but tests from other healthcare providers. I think as time goes on we’re seeing additional healthcare providers initiate testing,” Johnson said.

Even with labs working around the clock, one woman told FOX 46 her son’s results came back today after he tested early last week. Johnson says the organization is currently working with other lab partners to get results turned around quicker, but went on to say he's thankful for his team and their work.

“I’m very proud of the courage and the expertise they display every day.”

So yes, you may have to wait to get your test results a little longer than 24 to 48 hours because of the high volume of people getting tested, but Better Med is asking all patients to be patient as they try to help during this difficult time.



