Retired York County sheriff's deputy killed in crash

A retired York County sheriff's deputy was killed in a crash Thursday morning.

Authorities, along with a member of the York County Coroner's Officer responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 5 to investigate a traffic fatality.

It appears that the victim, Charles Dunlap, 77, was struck head-on by another car. Dunlap was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy and toxicology testing is pending.

Thye York County Sheriff's Office said 'Doody' Dunlap was on his way to work, serving the community.

"Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as we grieve this tremendous loss," the Sheriff's Office said.

No other information has been released at this time.