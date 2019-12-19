Reward doubles for information in murder of Brooks' Sandwich Shop co-owner

article

There is now a bigger reward in the search for whoever killed the co-owner of Brooks' Sandwich Shop in NoDa, authorities said.

The reward has increased from $5,000 to $11,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of Scott Brooks. The 61-year-old was killed in an apparent armed robbery early Monday morning Dec. 9 as he was opening the store in the 2700 block of N. Brevard Street, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to police, Brooks was beginning to start his day at his business when he was confronted by two male suspects and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the store was targeted because it was known as a 'cash-only' business.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.