Rich & Bennett’s 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in Charlotte rescheduled

Following the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 situation, the decision has been made to reschedule this year’s 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in Charlotte.

"We have concluded that hosting this year’s event at this time poses an undeniable risk to the public and we’re not willing to take that risk," organizers said on Thursday. "We appreciate the community’s patience while we have held ongoing discussions with our partners, sponsors, vendors, health officials and CMPD regarding this difficult decision. This is certainly a first for our team and has been an emotional ride."

At this time, Rich & Bennett’s 20th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl will be rescheduled for June 27, 2020.

Thursday and Friday's prepay events at Whisky River are postponed and officials will announce those rescheduled dates in the coming weeks.

If you are unable to join on June 27 and would like a refund, please email info@richandbennett.com.

"Please be patient with us as we work through numerous requests and messages," they said.