Ride for Earl; Cyclists pay tribute to one of their own

More than a hundred cyclists across the Charlotte area coming together to remember one of their own.

“He has always been very helpful, very safe, always smiling and full of laughter,” said Pam Wilson.

Although I have never met the gentleman, he is one of the long time riders, so I thought I come out and help support by remembering who Earl was,” said Tu Bui.

Earl Gillon was a nationally ranked world cyclist. Just last year alone -- he racked up more than 25,000 miles. He lost his life January 12th on NC-115.He was struck by a car while riding his bike

Saturday, Earl's home bike shop --- Trek Bikes of Charlotte held a Ride for Earl Memorial Ride

The 46-mile course included the cyclist passing the crash site -- which included a ghost bike.

“There are about seven cycling teams and we are all very close together. We are like a brotherhood and a sisterhood and it's just important for us to be out here to honor him, and also to highlight to the community how important it is to watch for cyclists,” said Scott Higgins.

Aside from remembering Earl, the day's goal was also about education and to look for better ways to support the cycling community.