Riley Howell honored as 'Ri-Lee' Jedi Master by Lucasfilm

The North Carolina college student — and massive "Star Wars" fan — who heroically saved his classmates when a gunman opened fire in his classroom earlier this year has been posthumously honored by Lucasfilm.

Riley Howell, 21, was killed on April 30 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Police said the Army ROTC cadet bravely tackled the shooter, disarming him. Howell and another student, Reed Parlier, lost their lives in the process.

Howell received much praise for what he did, and the big "Star Wars" fan was recently honored as a Jedi Master "Ri-Lee Howell" by Lucasfilm, the studio behind the popular movie series.

Howell's girlfriend of six years, Lauren Westmoreland, recently posted a TikTok video of the news. She wrote that "so many incredible gestures have been made in his honor, but Riley is the biggest fan of star wars that i've ever known, ever since he was little!!!!!"

